E-fit released after attempted kidnapping of 10-year-old girl in Aston Clinton
Police believe this is an ‘isolated incident’
An e-fit appeal has been launched after an abduction attempt in Aylesbury last Monday (21 November).
Thames Valley Police has released an image in connection to the attempted kidnapping this afternoon (28 November).
At around 8.50am a 10-year-old girl was approached by a man in London Road, Aston Clinton.
He was driving a white car and asked her to get in, but she ran away.
He is described as a white man, aged in his 30s, with facial stubble and a moustache.
The offender has a snake tattoo on his left wrist and a tattoo on his neck.
Investigating officer, Sergeant Clare Farrow, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit image to please come forward.
“Additionally if you have any information on what happened, please report that to us. You can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 4322524368.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
“We understand that this may be concerning however we are carrying out a thorough investigation into what happened and believe it to be an isolated incident.”