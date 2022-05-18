E-fit image released after man is repeatedly kicked in the head in Aylesbury

In Aston Clinton at around 4:30pm on Tuesday 10 May on Tring Hill, a man was repeatedly punched and kicked in the head.

The victim a man in his 50s was bludgeoned, after he approached the offender, informing him he was trespassing on private land.

Thames Valley Police has released the following e-fit in connection to the vicious assault

Investigating officer, PC Graham Gray, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, or to anyone with information relating to it.

“Anyone who has information on this, or thinks they recognise the person depicted in the E-fit, is asked to report this matter online, or call 101 quoting reference number 43220200476.

