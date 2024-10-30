Drunk driver who crashed into gates of Prime Minister’s Chequers estate in Aylesbury jailed for 32 months

A drunk driver who crashed into the gates of the Prime Minister’s Chequers estate, causing more than £38,000 worth of damage, has been jailed for 32 months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on June 25, just over a week before the general election, when 44-year-old Matthew Wootten, while driving along Missenden Road in Aylesbury, deliberately steered towards Victory Gate at the entrance to the estate.

CCTV footage showed that Wootten, from Grove Lane in Great Kimble, made no attempt to slow down, smashing through the 80-year-old oak gates, damaging them and significantly injuring himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police found several cans of alcohol in Wootten’s white Volkswagen Scirocco, and found he was three times over the drink drive limit with a blood alcohol reading of 221 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Matthew Wootten has been jailed for two years and eight months in prison after crashing into the gates of the Prime Minister's Chequers Estate

Wootten caused £32,641 worth of damage to the Victory Gate and £6,000 worth of damage to the bollards behind the gate, and pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, damaging property being reckless as to whether life is endangered and driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.

Celia Mardon, a Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS Thames and Chiltern, said: “CCTV footage showed that Wootten intentionally drove at speed towards the gates of the Chequers estate.

“The strength of this evidence, along with a significantly high alcohol blood reading, gave him little choice but to admit his guilt to the charges we authorised against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only did Wootten cause significant damage to the Victory Gate, but he could also have put the lives of others at risk with his reckless driving.”

As well as being jailed for 32 months, Wootten was also handed a disqualification from driving for 40 months.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Dominique Muldoon, said: “Matthew Wootten drove dangerously into the barriers at Chequers while over the drink-driving limit, causing a substantial amount of damage.

“The length of the sentence imposed along with the significant driving disqualification reflects the seriousness of this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wootten’s driving was reckless and it is fortunate no one else was hurt.

“We will never allow dangerous driving on our patch to go unpunished so we will always pursue offenders where safe, and bring them to justice.”

The history of Chequers

Chequers is the country house of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

A 16th-century manor house in origin, Chequers has been the country home of the serving Prime Minister since 1921 after the estate was given to the nation by Arthur Lee, 1st Viscount Lee of Fareham by a Deed of Settlement, given full effect in the Chequers Estate Act 1917. The house is listed Grade I on the National Heritage List for England.