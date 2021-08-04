Drugs bust on Aylesbury estate uncovers dozens of cannabis plants

Thames Valley Police officers uncovered a large quantity of drugs in a residential home in Aylesbury on Friday (July 30).

Dozens of cannabis plants were found at a property on Haydon Road after officers broke into the house executing a search warrant.

The cannabis plants littered throughout the back of the building have been seized by the police force.

The drugs seized in Aylesbury

The Police report states, that no arrests have been made at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Hardy, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Officers carried out a warrant in Haydon Road as part of our ongoing commitment to tackling drug crime in the Thames Valley.

“I would also like to remind members of the public that if you have any information or suspicions about drug crime, please always make a report to Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101.

“You can also call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact them via their website.”