Drug-driver who broke passenger's arm in Aylesbury given jail sentence

A man from Birmingham has been given a jail sentence for his reckless driving under the influence of drugs in Aylesbury.

The Thames Valley Police confirmed today (16 September), that Mohammed Khan, 29, of Victoria Road, Stechford, Birmingham, has been sentenced to seven months in jail.

The 29-year-old is also banned from driving for the next 39 months.

He was sentenced at Amersham Crown Court yesterday, after entering a guilty plea at an earlier hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court.

Khan pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving over the specified limit for drugs, driving without insurance, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

On 17 October 2020, Khan was driving a grey Mazda 3 along the A41 Bicester Road, Aylesbury, at speed, overtaking vehicles in a dangerous manner.

The dangerous driving continued on a number of roads. When the car reached a roundabout near Paradise Orchard, Khan attempted a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre. His speed meant he was unable to make the exit of the roundabout and crashed into an articulated tanker lorry.

photo from the Thames Valley Police

Khan attempted to run from the scene, but an off duty officer who had witnessed the manner of Khan’s driving, a short while earlier, attended the scene and arrested him. Other officers then attended to assist.

There were three passengers in the car. A 17-year-old girl broke her arm as a result of the collision and the fact she was unrestrained in the car. Two others in the car suffered minor injuries.

Thames Valley Police forensic analysis of Khan’s blood revealed that he was over the specified limit for two drugs, namely cocaine and benzoylecgonine.

He was charged on 14 April 2021.

photo from Thames Valley Police

Investigating officer, PC Alistair Bennett of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Amersham, said: “Khan showed absolutely no regard for the safety of his passengers or other road users during his journey.

“It was a miracle the insecure front seat passenger was not killed because of the collision and that no other parties were hurt as a result of Khan’s appalling driving.

“Dangerous driving frustrates communities and law abiding motorists. We will always deal with offenders robustly.

“I would like to thank the witnesses who came forward and acknowledge the bravery of the officer, who was off-duty when he detained the aggressive defendant, despite having no equipment or backup, before other resources arrived. His actions prevented the disappearance of the defendant on that day.”

“Khan was driving at speed and under the influence of drugs and I am satisfied that it will be a long time before he is back on the roads again.”

Officers have also released pictures showing the damage this driving caused to two vehicles.