Drug dealing duo jailed after being caught with crack cocaine and heroin in Aylesbury

Alfie Dewing and Chow San Dylan Lo were stopped and searched by Thames Valley Police officers at the Tesco store in Aylesbury on Tring Road.

On January 10, they were searched by members of the force’s ‘stronghold team’, who discovered a mobile phone and a large quantity of cash in the car the pair were travelling in.

After what Thames Valley Police describes as a ‘recovery toilet process’ was completed on Dewing, overall, £1,660-worth of class A drugs were recovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chow San Dylan Lo and Alfie Dewing

They were heading from High Wycombe to Aylesbury to sell crack cocaine and heroin, Aylesbury Crown Court heard.

The pair were charged a day later.

Dewing is 24, of Queensmead, Loudwater, and Lo is 26, of Rennie Close, High Wycombe.

Both entered guilty pleas, admitting to one count of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug.

Dewing has been jailed for two years and eight months, Lo to three years imprisonment.

They were sentenced at court on Monday (13 June).

Investigating officer PC Levi Fensom, of the Stronghold team based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am very pleased this investigation has resulted in the convictions of Dewing and Lo.

“I hope this shows the people of Aylesbury that we take issues of drug supply very seriously, and anyone involved will be targeted by the Stronghold team to bring offenders to justice.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.