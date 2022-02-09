Drug dealer who had 89 wraps of heroin jailed after hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court

A man has been jailed for three years and two months after police found 89 wraps of heroin at his home.

Yesterday (February 8), at a hearing in Aylesbury Crown Court, Anees Basharat received his sentencing.

He was arrested after police caught him dealing drugs in High Wycombe.

Anees Basharat

Basharat, 20, of Ogilvie Road in High Wycombe, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply heroin.

Back on July 30 2021, Basharat was stopped by Thames Valley Police officers, they searched him believing he had just completed a drug deal.

After Basharat's arrest police officers obtained a warrant to search his home, this is when they discovered the 89 wraps of heroin.

Thames Valley Police says the class A product was maintained in a way, which meant it was ready to be sold.

Investigating officer, PC Usman Shafique, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “I hope this conviction sends yet another clear message and reminder that if you are involved in the supply of drugs, which has a detrimental impact on our society, the Stronghold team will work tirelessly to locate, arrest and put you before the courts.

“Tackling county lines dealing continues to need the support of the public, and we would urge anybody who has information about drug dealing to please report it to the police.