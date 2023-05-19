Drug dealer sentenced to jail after being caught red-handed by police in Buckingham

A drug dealer has been sentenced to jail after being caught red-handed by police in the Aylesbury Vale town of Buckingham.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Tameem Hussain-Jones, aged 28, of Binder Close, Luton, has been jailed for drugs supply in the Aylesbury area.

Hussain-Jones pleaded guilty to one count of supplying cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of Class B drug cannabis in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday (17/5).

Tameem Hussain-Jones

He was subsequently sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment.

The offences occurred on 14 December in Buckingham Town Centre when Jones was found to be in possession of drugs.

More drugs were located at an address nearby, totalling £8,000 worth of cocaine. Jones was charged with the offences on 15 December and remanded in custody.

Investigating officer PC Ben McNeill, part of the Stronghold Team based in Aylesbury said: “I am pleased to see that this conviction has resulted in a prison sentence. I hope Jones can use this time to consider his actions.

“Thames Valley Police remain absolutely committed to pursuing and prosecuting drug dealers, and will continue to make the Thames Valley a hostile place for them to carry out their criminal activities.”

Where to get help for drug addiction

A GP is a good place to start. They can discuss your problems with you and get you into treatment. If you're not comfortable talking to a GP, you can approach your local drug treatment service yourself.