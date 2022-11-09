News you can trust since 1832
Driver walks away unhurt after 100mph smash near Bicester – but fails drug test

The woman was arrested following the crash in the small hours of this morning

By Hannah Richardson
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 9:56am

A woman driver walked away miraculously unhurt after a 100mph crash where her car ended up on its roof on the verge – but then went on to fail a roadside drugs test.

Thames Valley Police Roads Policing unit posted this picture on their Facebook page at 2.41am today, Wednesday, with the following message: “It is only by sheer luck and modern car design that this driver is alive after a 100mph crash on #A34 #Bicester.

"She was thankfully uninjured, but failed a roadside drugs test for cannabis and was arrested.”

The car ended up on its roof after a 100mph crash