A woman driver walked away miraculously unhurt after a 100mph crash where her car ended up on its roof on the verge – but then went on to fail a roadside drugs test.

Thames Valley Police Roads Policing unit posted this picture on their Facebook page at 2.41am today, Wednesday, with the following message: “It is only by sheer luck and modern car design that this driver is alive after a 100mph crash on #A34 #Bicester.

"She was thankfully uninjured, but failed a roadside drugs test for cannabis and was arrested.”