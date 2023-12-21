Driver over the limit on drink and drugs jailed after leaving man with life-changing injuries in Great Missenden crash

Blood tests showed he was double the drink-drive limit and five times over the drug limit when he overtook and caused the crash

A drink and drug driver has been jailed after leaving a man with life-changing injuries in a crash in Great Missenden.

He was trying to overtake a vehicle in the village when he caused a collision that left one person with serious injuries and another with life-changing ones.

Ghanada Boldescu, 35, of Link Walk, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, was sentenced to three years and two months’ imprisonment in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday 15 December.

Ghenada Boldescu

On 6 June, he pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Thames Valley Police has also confirmed the 35-year-old has been banned from driving for eight years.

On 4 June this year, Boldescu was driving recklessly and at high speed along the B485 Frith Hill near Great Missenden when he overtook a car, colliding with a Nissan Leaf that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Nissan Leaf, a man in his 30s, sustained life-changing injuries. Thames Valley Police also reports the passenger, a man in his 30s, sustained serious injuries.

Police officers took a blood sample from Boldescu in hospital. He was found to have 169 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, which is over the prescribed limit of 80, and 421 microgrammes of Benzoylecgonine over the specified limit of 50.

Boldescu was arrested the same day and charged two days later.

Investigating officer, PC Richard Lunn, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed out to Boldescu.

“This collision occurred due to Boldescu driving whilst under the influence of drink and drugs. These substances impaired his ability to think rationally and severally hindered his ability to drive.

“His selfish actions on that Sunday afternoon has left a man with life lasting injuries, requiring him long term care.

“The victims’ lives and those of their families have been tipped upside down due to Boldescu deciding to drive in that state.

“I hope this sentence today serves as a reminder to people who chose to drive in such a manner that there are consequences not only for them but for others too.”

Mr Serrao, the driver of the Nissan Leaf, said: “To the person who was driving the car that hit me that day, I cannot say that I am ready to forgive you, yet. Your reckless actions have put me through hell in the last six months, something I wouldn’t wish upon even my worst enemy.

“While I may not know if you intended to harm anyone that day, I hope that this incident serves as a valuable lesson and a warning to others who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.