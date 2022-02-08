A drink driver who deliberately drove into an ambulance worker was sentenced to 16 months in jail on Thursday (February 3).

Ajil Khawaja, 34, of Albert Drive, Woking, tried to run over an ambulance crew member in Bucks, while under the influence.

At Guildford Crown Court he admitted to one count each of actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, drink driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a license, and driving without insurance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He put others at 'great risk' the police say

During the hearing Khawaja was also disqualified from driving for 44 months’.

The incident described as 'horrible' by the authorities took place on January 3, on Beaconsfield Road in Farnham Common.

Ambulance workers looked to intervene when they spotted the 34-year-old driving erratically.

Workers attempted to grab the drivers attention and get him to pull over.

When one man approached the car, Khawaja purposely drove at him.

The victim flew up the bonnet and windscreen, crashing to the floor.

Khawaja left the man in his 40s lying on the ground.

Thames Valley Police report that the victim was an ambulance technician, who was fortunate to only suffer minor bumps and bruises.

Investigating officer, PC Richard Lunn, said: “This is a horrible incident where a member of ambulance staff, who just wanted to help, was struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the road.

“Thankfully the technician involved was not seriously hurt and was back on duty in a matter of days.

“Khawaja quite clearly was not fit to be driving and put others at great risk, and deliberately drove at a paramedic.

“I am pleased that he will not be in a position to drive for some time.