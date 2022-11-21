Police are trying to find the driver of a car that landed on its roof after losing control on the A41 northbound between Berkhamsted and Tring.

On Saturday (November 19), Hertfordshire Police closed the road following reports an Audi S3 had lost control and overturned onto its roof. But when the police, fire and ambulance services arrived, the car was empty.

A police spokesman said an “extensive search” was carried out, with support from the dog unit and police helicopter.