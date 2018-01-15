Do you know this man? Police appeal after attempted burglary in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police are seeking more information following an attempted burglary in which a man pretended to be checking the victim's gas and electric meters.

An 'E-fit image' has been released of an individual thought to know more about the incident, which took place on Tavistock Walk, on Wednesday December 20, at 8.30am.

The offender rang the doorbell and said he had come to read the gas and electricity meter. The victim then gave him access to read the meters.

As he was doing this, a neighbour arrived and the offender left saying he did not need to visit any other properties.

The offender is white, approximately 6ft, with a ginger beard. He is thought to be in his thirties.

He was wearing black cargo trousers which had pockets at the side, a black long-sleeved top and a black gilet with black trainers. He had a lanyard around his neck, which was white.

Investigating officer, detective constable Hannah Davison, from Aylesbury Force CID, said: “I would also like to speak to the person depicted in the E-Fit image as we believe he may have vital information in relation to the incident. If you recognise the person in the image, please contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference 43170376836.”