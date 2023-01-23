Do not approach this man who has absconded from HMP Springhill

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in tracing a man who absconded from HMP Springhill today (Monday, January 23).

Ben Stevens is aged 39, 5ft 8in tall, of slight build, with ‘Shane’ tattooed on the back of his neck, a skull on his right bicep and a heart on his left bicep. He is believed to frequent the Dunstable area.

Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Stevens. If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

HMP Springhill absconder Ben Stevens

“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43230033350.