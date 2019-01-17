Do not approach Springhill absconder, police warn

Jeffrey Ball, aged 60 failed to return to Springhill Prison on Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in tracing a man who has absconded from Her Majesty’s Prison Springhill, near Aylesbury.

Jeffrey Ball, aged 60, failed to return to the prison on Wednesday (16/1) after being released on temporary license.

He was last seen at 10am on Monday (14/1).

Ball is described as a black male, around 5ft 10ins tall with a medium build.

He has very long, greying hair, a full beard and sideburns.

He is known to frequent the Milton Keynes, Banbury, Bicester and High Wycombe areas.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Andy Jones of the Investigation Hub based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am urging anybody who believes they know of Jeffrey Ball’s whereabouts to contact police on the 24-hour non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference number 43190016611.

“Likewise, if you see him, our advise is do not approach him, but contact 999.”