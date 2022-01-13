Distraction burglary reported on busy street in Wendover

A distraction burglary has been reported in Wendover today (January 13), Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

A woman was burgled by two men who distracted her, and took items from her property when she was not looking.

The incident was reported at roughly 2pm, the woman's home is on Wendover High Street.

Throughout the country thefts of this kind have become increasingly common.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "Please be vigilant and ask for ID before you let anyone in or if you do not know them do not let them in and call the police on 999 or 101."

The police force also released tips on how to avoid burglaries and stay safe while at home:

-"Make sure you keep your doors and windows locked, even if you are only in the garden.

-"Keep all valuables out of sight.

-"Keep house and car keys out of reach and sight of doors and windows

-"Ensure sheds and garages are fully secured

-"Lock away ladders, garden tools and other items that burglars could use to gain access to your home

-"Mark your valuables by using a uv pen or forensic marking kit

-"Visit www.securedbydesign.com/ for further info on property marking. Register your valuables for free at www.immobilise.com/ to help police identify if stolen