Didcot footballer racially abused during match against Risborough Rangers

The Princes Risborough local club has appealed for any information relating to the incident, and said any discrimination of any kind 'will not be tolerated'.

One of Didcot's players, Caelen Issac has asked the FA to give more protection to 'ethnic minorities', after he was targeted with vile abuse while playing for Didcot Town's development side against Risborough Rangers on Saturday September 7.

The 19-year-old tweeted that it was the third time he'd been abused racially while playing football.

He said: "Today whilst playing away at Risborough I was racially abused by the fans.

"I'm 19 and this is the third time I've been victim of racial abuse. Today I was called a 'little n****r', a gay p***k' and a 'black c**t'.

"I hope those responsible are dealt with appropriately."

Caelen added that he had reported these incidents to the referee, who promptly dismissed his concerns as 'he hadn't heard it'.

He also said he had reported previous incidents to the FA, but nothing had been followed up.

He added: "Things have got to change and the FA need to offer more protection to ethnic minorities in non-league football."

Caelen said that he would like to thank the Risborough Players and some of the fans who came over to him at the end of the game and offered him their support.

Mr Isaac's manager Lee Mathews said that he felt 'helpless and upset for his player'.

Thames Valley Police have said they have received reports of alleged racially aggrivated abuse following an incident on Saturday at an address in Horsenden Lane, Princes Risborough."

They confirmed no arrests have been made at this time.

Alastair Kay, the governance manager at the Berks & Bucks FA, said: “An alleged incident of discrimination towards a player has been reported to us and we will now investigate fully working alongside the FA as is standard procedure in discrimination cases.”

The Statement from Risborough Rangers said: "Risborough Rangers Football Club are aware of a report of discriminatory abuse towards an opposition player during yesterday's fixture against Didcot Town Development Football Club.

"Today the club has launched a full investigation into these allegations.

"We would appeal for anyone with information to contact the club chairman Richard Woodward at richardandjoy1971@btinternet.com as soon as possible. We are a community club and discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated.

"Anyone found to have taken part in any form of discriminatory activity will be banned from our club indefinitely."