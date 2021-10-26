Did you see robbery where man snatched phone and grabbed victim by the throat in Aylesbury town centre?

Police are investigating after an aggressive robbery in Aylesbury town centre which saw the victim grabbed by the throat and their phone snatched.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on Sunday 24 October in Market Square, Aylesbury. The victim had their phone snatched from their hand and was grabbed in the throat and pushed by the offender.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on bail and police are looking for more information.

Market Square Aylesbury

Investigating officer Detective Constable Annabel Wilmot, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in the area and witnessed this robbery to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210480419.