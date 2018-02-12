Did you see group of men attempt to steal phones from Aylesbury’s Carphone Warehouse store?

Police are appealing for information after an attempted robbery at Aylesbury’s Carphone Warehouse store on February 6.

At about 1.40pm, four men entered the High Street store in the town and attempted to steal mobile phones before they were interrupted by a member of staff.

The staff member was punched and kicked while the offenders continued to attempt to steal phones.

The offenders then left the scene and nothing was stolen during the incident.

The member of staff, a 22-year-old man, sustained bruising to the face and was treated at Stoke Mandeville Hospital but later discharged.

Detective Sergeant Kerry Bradfield said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim, which resulted in him requiring hospital treatment.

“It happened in a High Street store at a busy time of day, so there are many potential witnesses, and we are appealing for anyone with information that could help us catch the offenders to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference 43180039038.”