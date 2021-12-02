Did you see fight between group of men and women at Bovingdon Market?

Police are investigating an altercation between a group of males and females - who are believed to have known each other - at Bovingdon Market.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident at around midday on Saturday, November 20, to come forward.

It was reported that an altercation occurred between a group of males and females, who are believed to be known to each other.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can you help police?

Investigator Deborah Newsham, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “At this time we’re working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or events leading up to it, to please come forward.

“It is thought that a number of people may have recorded footage of the incident on their mobile phones and we’d be particularly keen to hear from them.

"Any information at all could assist our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email [email protected].