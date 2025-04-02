Defend Our Juries campaigners hold silent protest outside Aylesbury Crown Court
Members of the ‘Defend Our Juries’ group stood outside Aylesbury Crown Court last week with placards.
The Bucks residents taking part in the national campaign were highlighting concerns that ‘jury equity’ could be under threat. They wanted to raise the importance of the maintaining a legal system where jury members can vote based on their conscience, and there should not be outside pressures from judges overseeing the process.
Over 20 protests of this kind were planned last week with hundreds of activists participating in the non-violent day of action.
Last Thursday was chosen as the date for the campaign, as it marked the two-year anniversary of Trudi Warner’s arrest for holding a sign displaying the principle of jury equity outside of a London court.
She faced legal action until in April last year, a High Court ruled she was within her rights to hold the sign. The group highlights similar cases where climate campaigners and other non-violent protesters are being prosecuted.
They noted that a jury was told to ignore their environmental concerns when deliberating on a case involving eight Just Stop Oil protesters.
Graham Cox from Aylesbury said: “I’m very concerned about the rights to a fair trial in the UK. Some judges are keeping this information from juries
and, still worse, threatening jurors if they go against their ruling.”
The group believes High Court rulings involving hundreds of years of law are being ignored by some judges working within the UK legal system.