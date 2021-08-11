Dead body found at Grand Union Canal in Aylesbury
Police officers confirmed someone has been found dead in the canal.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 3:05 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 3:06 pm
A dead body has been discovered today (August 11) in the Grand Union Canal in Aylesbury, Thames Valley Police has confirmed this afternoon.
The police are treating the death as 'unexplained but not suspicious'.
Officers are recovering the body from Park Street, after being alerted to a potential death by the public earlier today.
Currently, the police are urging members of the public to avoid the area, the canal is now closed from Park Street up to Broughton, and Park Street itself is also currently closed.