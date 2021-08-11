Dead body found at Grand Union Canal in Aylesbury

A dead body has been discovered today (August 11) in the Grand Union Canal in Aylesbury, Thames Valley Police has confirmed this afternoon.

The police are treating the death as 'unexplained but not suspicious'.

Officers are recovering the body from Park Street, after being alerted to a potential death by the public earlier today.

Thames Valley Police have discovered a dead body in Aylesbury