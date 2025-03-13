'Dangerous' paedophile riding school owner from Ivinghoe hamlet jailed for 17 years for sexually abusing three girls

A paedophile riding school owner who used his position to sexually abuse three girls has been labelled ‘dangerous’ after being jailed for 17 years for his sick crimes.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, James Tossell, aged 58, of Orchard Farm, Ivinghoe Aston – a hamlet in Ivinghoe, near Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard - was jailed today after being found guilty by jury at Aylesbury Crown Court of multiple sex offences against three girls.

Tossell was found guilty, by unanimous jury, of eight counts of sexual assault on a child, two counts of sexual assault by penetration of a child, three counts of sexual activity with a child, and three counts of making indecent photographs of children.

Tossell used his position as a riding school owner to abuse his victims over a number of years. The offending took place non-recently.

Tossell has also been made the subject of a sexual harm prevention and a notification order for life.

Detective Constable Kelvin Lennon, said: “James Tossell is clearly a dangerous offender who was intent on sexually abusing these girls for his own gratification.

“He used his position to gain their trust and made them think they were in a safe environment, in reality he was just grooming them so he could then abuse them.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the victims for coming forward, as without them we would not have been able to bring Tossell to justice for his terrible crimes.

“I am aware that his abuse has had a profound effect on all of their lives and all three are still living with the consequence to this day. I hope that Tossell’s imprisonment will help them in some way.

“If you think you have been a victim of sexual abuse there is further information on our support and report pages of the Thames Valley Police website.”