Cyclist runs off with £200 after collision with car driver in Aylesbury

Police are appealing for information after an incident in Aylesbury last month in which a car clipped a cyclist before the car driver was forced to take out £200 from a cash machine in the town.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Friday December 1 in Bicester Road.

A 23-year-old man was driving a blue Citroen but as he was driving his car clipped a cyclist, although the cyclist was able to remain on his bike.

A short time later, when the victim was stationary in his vehicle, the cyclist came up to him and became abusive and threatening and demanded £150 cash from him, saying it was for ‘compensation’.

The victim went with the cyclist to a cash machine outside Tesco, Broadfields and withdrew the money.

The offender then demanded more money and the victim withdrew a further £50 and handed it over.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

The offender is a white male, aged about 17 and is 6ft and skinny.

He was wearing a black hoody, blue jeans and a grey cap with a logo on it.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emma Francis, based at Aylesbury said “If anyone saw the initial incident involving the car and cyclist please contact me.

“I also want to hear from anyone that might have seen the victim and the offender at the cash machine, outside Tesco.”

If you have any information please contact DC Francis on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43170358151.