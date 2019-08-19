Crowdfund launched for family of murdered Thames Valley Police PC Andrew Harper

A crowdfund page for the Thames Valley Police officer Andrew Harper who was killed while investigating reports of a burglary has surged past £130,000 in just over a day.

Thames Valley Police Federation are raising money for the family of PC Andrew Harper, the Police Officer who tragically gave his life on duty protecting the public on 15 August.

You can read the full story here.

On the Crowdfund page, Andy Fiddler wrote:

"Police officers all over Thames Valley and the rest of the UK go to work each and every day to do their duty.

"We are courageous, caring and compassionate. We confront danger on a daily basis. We know there is a risk when we put on the uniform but we do so as we are proud to protect the public.

"Sadly on very rare and horrendous occasions a colleague makes the ultimate sacrifice. We will ensure that heroism is never forgotten. All our thoughts remain with Andrew’s wife, family, friends and close colleagues.

"The family of PC Harper will decide how money raised through the page is used."

You can donate by clicking here.

Some messages left by people donating call PC Harper a "true hero" and a "courageous young man", with one saying: "We owe our police so much. Never take them for granted."