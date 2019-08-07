Crime hot spots in Aylesbury Town are revealed

Latest crime statistics for Aylesbury Town have been revealed.

June's official data has been published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. in June 2019 133 crimes were reported in Aylesbury Town Centre.

Buckingham Street had 8 recorded crimes in June 2019''This includes 6 violence and sexual offences, 1 public order offence and 1 'other' crime.

Near Aylesbury Basin and surrounding space had 14 crimes reported in June 2019. ''The following offences were recorded: '3 Anti-social behaviour''4 Criminal damage and arson''3 Public order offences'1 Shoplifting'3 Violent and sexual offences

There were 11 recorded crimes on Cambridge Street during June 2019''These include: ' 2 bike thefts, 2 public order offences, 5 shoplifting offences, 1 violence or sexual assault, and 1 instance of criminal damage or arson.

Friars Square in Aylesbury saw 9 offences recorded in June 2019''These include: '1 instance of anti social behaviour, 3 bicycle thefts, 3 'other' thefts, 1 violence and sexual offences and 1 instance of shoplifting.

6 crimes were reported at Hale Leys shopping centre in June 2019.''1 instance of anti social behaviour, 1 theft from person, 2 'other' thefts, 1 public order offence and 1 instance of shop lifting were recorded.

9 crimes were reported at Kingsbury Square in June 2019.'These include ''Anti-social behaviour'3'Criminal damage and arson'1'Other crime'1'Public order'1'Violent and Sexual offences 2'Robbery 1