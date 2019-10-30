Courtney Simmons, aged 18, fined and sentenced to community order for 'possession of bladed article'

Courtney Simmons, aged 18, of Bittenham Close, Stone, has been sentenced to a £90 fine and a 15 day community order after pleading guilty to breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

She pleaded guilty at the hearing at Wycombe Magistrates Court on Monday (28/10) following an incident in Friarage Road, Aylesbury on Friday 25 October in which she was inciting others to persistently knock on the door of someone she had fallen out with.

This was in breach of a 2-year CBO that she received in July this year which prohibits her from entering Aylesbury town centre and acting or inciting others to act in an anti-social manner. On being searched by police officers, a scalpel was found in her coat pocket.

PC Michael Cowdrey, based at Aylesbury police station, said “Courtney has a history of anti-social behaviour in Aylesbury town centre, hence the Criminal Behaviour Order imposed by the court preventing her from doing so.

“This sentence shows that any breach will be taken seriously and emphasises how important it is for the public to work with us to evidence such breaches.

“Courtney was also found to be carrying a scalpel. I want to make it clear that it is not acceptable to carry bladed articles in public and we will always deal robustly with those who think it is okay to carry weapons on the streets of Aylesbury.”