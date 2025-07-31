Court order issued to keep property in Buckingham linked to anti-social behaviour closed off

By James Lowson
Published 31st Jul 2025, 09:32 BST
It is illegal to enter this home over the next three monthsplaceholder image
It is illegal to enter this home over the next three months
A three-month court order has been issued to prevent people entering a property in the Aylesbury Vale area.

Thames Valley Police announced yesterday that it had gained an order to keep a home closed off in Hill Radnor, Buckingham.

This order was an extension on an existing order which was obtained from High Wycombe Magistrates Court in May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police also revealed that since the order was put in place there has been a 100% reduction in anti-social behaviour reports at the address. The police force adds that neighbours have been able to ‘live peacefully’ since the home was closed off.

A closure order makes it a criminal offence for anyone, other than those listed on the order, to enter the property for the period stated on the closure.

Any person who enters without reasonable excuse in contravention of the order commits an offence and is liable and could be convicted in a criminal court, and could receive a fine or jail-sentence as punishment.

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice