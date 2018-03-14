Couple’s devastation as £60,000 worth of jewellery is stolen just weeks after they move into their new home in Stowe

A couple from Stowe say they are ‘devastated’ after their new home was broken into.

Debbie and Andrew Gibson moved to the village three weeks ago, however on the evening of Tuesday March 7 they received a huge shock when they found out that their property was ransacked by burglars.

Debbie, who is overseas on business and has been since before the incident happened said: “Because we are still moving in a lot of items were still in boxes.

“I won’t know the fully extent of what’s taken until I get back but I reckon they probably got more than £60,000 worth of jewellery and other items.

“Apparently they have taken all the jewellery I collected since the age of 13.”

The whole incident was captured on CCTV and it shows the property being burgled by four men wearing balaclaves and gloves and armed with a crowbar.

The gang stole a ladder from a neighbouring property, forced their way in via an upstairs bedroom window and stole items including jewellery, cameras and computers.

The group then stole a Diamond Silver Mercedes from the driveway of the home.

It was last seen on CCTV in Northamptonshire along with the black Vauxhall that the thieves arrived in.

Debbie said her husband was dealing with the incident alone and it was hard for her because she was not there.

Debbie said: “I know I will have to go through it again when I get back next month.

“We are both very shocked about what happened.”

The Advertiser understands that Thames Valley Police are investigating, but the police have not yet responded to our request for an update on how this is progressing.