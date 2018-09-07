Councillors urge firework thrower to hand themselves in

The malicious misuse of fire works caused a blaze in the Bedgrove Infants school and caused its closure on 6th September.

Cllrs Mark Winn and Julie Ward have issued the following press statement.

Mark said “this terrible event is very annoying for the teachers at the very start of a new school year. Parents who might have to take an extra day off work at short notice have also been highly inconvinced and I hope it’s not too been too upsetting for the school children”.

Julie said “Thanks to the quick work of the local fire brigade and residents who called it in the damage, as I understand it has been minimised, but the school has nonetheless had to close today.

Mark and Julie said “this is a serious incident caused by the reckless misuse of fireworks. We would urge those responsible or their parents to hand themselves in. What is vital is that any resident who saw or heard anything needs to provide that information to the local police”.