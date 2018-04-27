Council Staff member beaten in County Hall foyer

25 year old Kathryn Slater has been charged after attacking a woman, then assaulting the officer who tried to arrest her.

Thames Valley Police said: "At around 15.15pm on 24/04 officers were called to County Hall, Aylesbury to reports of an assault.

"A woman was arrested.

"She has since been charged. Kathryn Slater, aged 25, of Pluto Way, Aylesbury charged with two counts of assault and one count of assaulting an officer in the execution of their duty. She has been bailed to appear at High Wycombe magistrates court on 9 May 2018."

A Buckinghamshire County Council spokesman said: “We are working closely with Thames Valley Police on this matter and are therefore unable to make any detailed comment. However, our priority is always that our customers feel safe when they visit us.

“We also have a policy in place to ensure the personal safety of our employees and help reduce the risks to them from acts of violence and aggression; we will be reviewing this policy and will take steps to strengthen it where necessary.”