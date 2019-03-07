Council predicting drop in fly-tipping in Bucks in 2019

Bucks County Council say they are on course to see a drop in fly-tipping in 2019.

The council says it has seen a reduction in instances of unsightly dumping in the first few months of 2019, and are predicting a 7.5% reduction in waste dumping for the whole year if the current trend continues. In previous years there was an average annual increase of fly-tipping by 14% from 2013 to July 2018. Last year fly-tipping clearances from public land in 2017/18 peaked at 2,953. Bosses are predicting a fall to around 2,730 cases this year, which would equate to a 7.5% drop in instances of fly-tipping. Mike Smith, cabinet member for the environment at Chiltern District Council and chairman of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said that although it was still early days, he was very encouraged to see a reducing trend. He said: “It’s good to see that our S.C.R.A.P campaign messages seem to be hitting home. “No one likes fly-tipping, it’s a blot on our lovely landscape, it’s often a danger to wildlife and it costs a lot to clear it up. “While we continue with our zero-tolerance approach to bringing fly tippers to justice, and we’ve just successfully taken our 696th prosecution, the big gains are in stopping it happening in the first place. “Our S.C.R.A.P campaign is there to help people dispose of their waste safely, responsibly and within the law. “Just carrying out a few simple things like checking the licence of someone taking your rubbish away or not paying in cash can really help reduce fly tipping. “We all need to be very careful how we dispose of our rubbish. “The last thing anyone wants is to find out that they have been taken for a ride by an unscrupulous trader. “It may well cost you a huge fine and a criminal record - even a custodial sentence.” Mike added: “It’s great to see fly tipping reducing at last and I want to see that trend continue. “If we all play our part we can scrap fly-tipping for good.” For more information about avoiding fly tipping and following the five-point S.C.R.A.P code, visit www.recycle4bucks.co.uk/fly-tipping