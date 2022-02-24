Convicted murderer who was on the run for 16 years is found guilty of killing ex-police officer in Aylesbury
He murdered a couple in Poland in 1992 but absconded 13 years into a 25 year sentence before claiming another innocent victim in Aylesbury last year
A man who was on the run from the Polish authorities after absconding halfway through a prison sentence for a double murder has been found guilty of killing a former police officer in Aylesbury last year.
On Tuesday (22 February), a jury unanimously found Sylwester Krajewski guilty of murdering Clive Porter.
Despite being sentenced to 25 years in jail for murdering a husband and wife in the Torun district, he escaped surveillance in 2005.
Krajewski had been on the run since then, until being caught by UK authorities last year.
The 50-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 35 years’ for one count of murder today (24 February).
When arrested Krajewski gave a false identity of Daniel Wisniewski.
Before he could be tried for murder, legal proceedings were launched to discover Krajewski's real identity.
It was determined that he was the man who had been on the run since 2005.
On Monday 26 April last year, Krajewski, attacked the 63-year-old on a stretch of the Grand Union Canal, near Aylesbury.
Mr Porter was a well-respected retired police officer who was working for the Canal and River Trust and was visiting another boat along the canal at the time.
Mr Porter died at the scene from injuries sustained during Krajewski's attack.
Krajewski was arrested the following day and charged with murder on 2 May.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This was an unprovoked and violent attack on Clive, who was going about his daily work.
"He could not have known who he would be confronted by that day and the level of violence he would be subjected to, leading to his death.
“Throughout our investigation Krajewski has shown no remorse for his actions and attempted to evade police by fleeing the scene of the attack, hiding and giving false details in custody. He never changed his position on his identity throughout the trial and subsequent legal proceedings.
“I am pleased that the jury have found him guilty and although this will never bring Clive back I hope his family can find some justice from this.
“My thoughts remain with Clive’s family at this difficult time.”
Mr Porter lived in nearby Tring and served as a police officer for Hertfordshire Constabulary for 30 years.
He was described by his family last year as a "much loved husband, dad and grandad. He was a quiet calm and caring person, who served the community."