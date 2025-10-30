Controversial Olympian convicted of raping child at Aylesbury hearing denied visa to Australia

A Dutch Olympic volleyball player who was convicted of raping a child in Buckinghamshire 10 years ago at a court hearing in Aylesbury, has been denied a visa to compete in an Australian tournament.

Steven van de Velde, 31, who was convicted of raping a child in Milton Keynes, had planned to compete in the Beach Volleyball World Championships in Australia next month.

But the Australian government rejected his visa application on Tuesday, suggesting that his criminal record was to blame.

Australia's home affairs minister Tony Burke said that the government will, "continue to use every tool we have available to ensure that Australians can be safe and feel safe in their communities".

A volleyball player who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl in Milton Keynes has had his visa application to compete in Australia denied. Photo: Getty Images

In 2016, van de Velde pleaded guilty to three counts of raping a 12-year-old girl in Milton Keynes. He was sentenced to four years in jail. He had met the girl on Facebook and travelled from Amsterdam to England before raping her in her home in 2014.

He served 13 months of his sentence before restarting his professional volleyball career in 2018, competing in tournaments around the world.

Two weeks ago, South Australia's attorney-general Kyam Maher wrote to the federal government, calling on authorities to deny his visa due to his "utterly abhorrent" crimes.

The letter added: "We do not believe that foreign child sex offenders should be granted entry to this country".

Van de Velde was selected to represent the Netherlands at the Olympics at last summer’s games in Paris. Sexual Violence support and anti-violence charities criticised his selection and he was booed by large sections of the crowds at the tournament.