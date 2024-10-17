'Concerning' assault reported in Bucks village with additional police sent to area
Yesterday (16 October) police responded to an assault reported in Prestwood. Early enquiries from officers suggest the fight was between two people who knew each other.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that one individual was cut during the fight, but did not require hospital treatment.
Chief Inspector Hayley McEvoy said: “I understand that this may cause concern but I would like to reassure you that this was an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.
“We are investigating this and you may notice a police presence as reassurance patrols are ongoing. If you have concerns, please speak to a uniformed officer.”