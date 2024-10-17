An extra police presence is expected in the village

Thames Valley Police has provided an update on assault in a Bucks Village it believes may have caused concern among the local community.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday (16 October) police responded to an assault reported in Prestwood. Early enquiries from officers suggest the fight was between two people who knew each other.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that one individual was cut during the fight, but did not require hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Hayley McEvoy said: “I understand that this may cause concern but I would like to reassure you that this was an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.

“We are investigating this and you may notice a police presence as reassurance patrols are ongoing. If you have concerns, please speak to a uniformed officer.”