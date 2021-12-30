'Concerned' police launch appeal for missing Aylesbury girl

An appeal has been launched for a missing girl from Aylesbury who was last seen on Tuesday (December 28).

Thames Valley Police are 'concerned for the welfare' of Selina Dimitrova, 13, who was last spotted at around 6.15pm at Great Missenden train station.

The Aylesbury girl is described as white, around five feet tall, and was last seen wearing black jeans, black trainers and a pink North Face jacket.

Selena Dimitrova

She has connections to Aylesbury and High Wycombe, but police officers believe she may have travelled to North London.

Inspector Mark Lacey, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Selina as we are concerned for her welfare.

“We would ask anyone who knows where she might be or if they have seen someone matching her description to please come forward.

“Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43210582782”