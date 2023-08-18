Commission to reinvestigate death of Aylesbury jogger after new information emerges

She was hit by a police car travelling at 62 miles per hour

The death of a jogger from Aylesbury is set to be reinvestigated by an independent police commission after new information has come to light.

A report from the BBC yesterday (17 August), revealed that the death of Kimberley Cameron would be re-examined by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Kimberley, 27, was killed in a collision on the A41 Bicester Road in Aylesbury. She was waiting for the traffic lights at the time.

At around 5.30pm on Friday 16 April, 2021, she was hit by an police car rushing to a crash in Waddesdon.

The family of the woman from Aylesbury, have said to the BBC that they thought the initial inquest into Kimberley’s death as “flawed”.

An inquest into her death was closed in October last year.

Previously, the death, and police conduct on the day of the incident, had been examined by the IOPC. It stated that the officer driving the emergency car had acted in "accordance with the relevant policies and procedures". This verdict was reached by the commission in February 2022.

Mel Palmer, the IOPC’s regional director, said yesterday: “The evidence provided by the police driving trainer at the inquest had not been requested as part of our investigation.

“We believe there is a real possibility that this new evidence — had it been sought during our investigation — would have led wholly or partly to different decisions regarding discipline, performance, and/or whether or not the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service. We are now reinvestigating all of the circumstances surrounding Ms Cameron’s death, giving due consideration to this new evidence.”

In a letter sent from the IOPC to Kimberley’s family, that was published in part by the BBC, director Palmer added: "Whilst I accept the officer was using lights and sirens, he was creating significant danger by exceeding the speed limit whilst driving on the wrong side of the road.

"The original investigation was flawed in a manner which had a material impact on subsequent decisions on discipline, performance and/or referral to the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service)."

Evidence heard at the subsequent inquest was not made available to the commission at the time of its examination of the death on an A-road in Aylesbury.

In particular, the commission is looking to examine findings from police driving instructor. A jury heard how the instructor’s guidance suggested the Thames Valley Police officer driving the car should have slowed considerably as he did not have a clear view of the crossing.

A narrative conclusion was reached by the inquest last year, the jury outlined that the car was travelling under emergency conditions and visibility was poor due to the traffic on the road.

During the inquest it was revealed that the police vehicle was moving at an average speed of 62 miles per hour a zone with 40-mile limit.