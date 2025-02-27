The front of the store was destroyed this morning

A High Street store in an Aylesbury Vale town has been targeted by burglars for the second time in under a month.

A tractor-like vehicle was used to ram open the Co-op store on Winslow High Street overnight, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

The police force reports that a John Deere telehandler was used to knock down the front wall of the shop yesterday (26 February).

Once inside the store, burglars used the forklift vehicle to rip out its cash machine.

The area has been cordoned off

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the stolen machinery has been recovered and officers are still making inquiries.

A police force spokesperson said: “If you have any information related to the case please call 101 and quote 43250097108.”

This is the second time thieves have targeted the High Street store in recent weeks. Earlier this month on 12 February, burglars broke into the shop. It is believed that offenders broke into the store by smashing down the front door to gain entry.

Thames Valley Police confirmed products from the store were taken during the previous raid.