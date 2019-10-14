Christopher Gordon, 61, from Aylesbury is jailed for possession of 'extreme child pornography'

Christopher Magnus Gordon, aged 61, of Grafton Road, Aylesbury, was sentenced to a total of seven years’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday (9/10).

He was convicted at the same court on 24 June after being found guilty of one count of indecent assault on a child under the age of 13 and one count of possession of extreme pornography following a six day trial.

Gordon’s indecent assault offences occurred in Aylesbury in 1993 and 1994, and his possession of extreme pornography occurred between 2010 and 2012.

The victim was a child at the time of the offences.

Specialist Investigator Rebecca Eva, said: “The sexual abuse that this victim has suffered as a very young girl has had a significant impact on her life.

"She has shown tremendous courage during what has been a very difficult time for her and I hope the verdicts and sentence given brings her some closure after some 25 years.

“I would also like to thank the witnesses in the case for giving evidence and also to the Crown Prosecution Service for their work in securing this conviction.

“This sentence reflects the hard work that is carried out by the Child Abuse Investigation Unit in bringing these offenders to justice and I would encourage anybody who has been a victim of childhood sexual abuse to report it to the police.

"You will be listened to, there is support and help available and wherever possible, offenders will be prosecuted.”