Scott Montgomery, 24, formerly of Littlemoor Field, Chinnor, was handed a three years and four-month sentence at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (5 July).

He pleaded guilty to two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, three counts of possessing indecent images of a child and one count of paying for the sexual services of a child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Montgomery

He will be on the sex offenders register and subject to a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Montgomery committed these crimes between February and June in 2020, Thames Valley Police reports.

He was living in Princes Risborough at the time.

He paid for a girl to send him sexually explicit images online frequently.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Wood, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “I would like to thank the victim and the victim’s family for their support throughout this investigation and hope the outcome will provide some closure for them.

“Montgomery behaved in an extremely predatory manner online and I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect on his wholly unacceptable behaviour.