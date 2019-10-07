Chesham bleach attack: 51-year old arrested

Three people have been injured after an bleach attack in Chesham which left one man with injuries to his eyes.

A 34 year old man, a 48 year old woman and a 44 year old man were all left with injuries after an incident in Chesham where a corrosive substance was thrown.

Police officers were called at 9.14pm to reports of a fight in progress outside Costcutter on Broad Street, and on arrival, three people were suffering from the effects of bleach coming into contact with them.

One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital with injuries to his eyes and he remains in hospital at this time.

Two other victims, a 48-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were treated at the scene by ambulance and fire crews.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Carl Wilson, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This incident has occurred at a busy time of the evening, and I believe there will have been a number of witnesses.

“The victims have had a corrosive substance, believed to be bleach, thrown at them during the incident and all have required treatment. One of the victims remains in hospital at this time.

“I am appealing to anybody who saw this incident to contact police.

“I am also urging anybody who was driving in the area that may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please check this and contact us if there is anything that may assist the investigation.

“Anyone with any information should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190309005.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”