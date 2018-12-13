CCTV shows Amersham man accused of murder with Christina Abbotts, hours before her death

CCTV footage shows a young woman being kissed on the forehead by an Amersham man in a supermarket, just hours before it is alleged that he murdered her.

Christina Abbotts was tragically found dead in a flat in Highams Hill in Crawley on May 26 this year. A court heard she had been bludgeoned to death with a pestle.

City banker Zahid Naseem, from Amersham, denies murder and is appearing at Lewes Crown Court for trial.

The jury heard how Naseem and Christina had met a number of times before her death as part of her secret life as a ‘high class escort’.

Working as a financial consultant in London, Naseem would meet Christina at hotels in the city, rather than in Amersham where he lived with his family.

However on the night of May 24, the pair met in Amersham and took a taxi from there to where she lived in Crawley

The court was shown CCTV images from Asda in Crawley, which Naseem and Christina visited together on the night of May 24.

Naseem can be seen wearing a dark suit and a pale or white collared shirt.

Christina is shown wearing a long, dark coat over a bright dress.

Prosecutor Christopher Tehrani told jurors that the pair visited the store to buy alcohol.

He said: “At one point Mr Naseem seems to kiss Miss Abbott’s forehead.”

Christina was found dead when police broke into her flat at 2.30am on May 26. The court heard that Naseem was discovered lying in the next room.

He appeared to be unconscious but his eyes were flickering and the prosecution say he was ‘play acting’.

The trial continues.