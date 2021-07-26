CCTV images released after woman is sexually assaulted in Aylesbury

CCTV images have been released in connection to a sexual assault which took place on a Saturday night in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police officers have identified a man who could have crucial information on this attack.

It took place at around 10:30pm on Saturday June 19 near to the Whiteleaf Centre on Manor House Close and Dennis Street.

The victim was a 25-year-old woman.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Simon Johnson, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are releasing these CCTV images of a man that we believe may have information about this incident.

“I would urge anyone who recognises this man, or if you believe it is you, to get in touch with police.

“I would also appeal to any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43210271668.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”