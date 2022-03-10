CCTV images released after two men tried to steal elderly woman's bank card in Aylesbury

CCTV images have been released after two men tried to steal an elderly woman's bank card in Aylesbury.

The attempted mugging of a woman in her 70s took place in Aylesbury town centre last month.

Today (10 March) police have released pictures of two men who may information relating to the incident.

Another image of the two men the police are hoping to speak to

At around 11.15am on Wednesday 16 February, at Barclay’s Bank in Market Square an elderly woman was nearly mugged.

The offenders watched over the shoulder of the victim when she was using the cash machine and proceeded to try and steal a bank card, Thames Valley Police report.

Investigating officer, PC Lisa Pearce-Smith, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in these images to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this attempted theft.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220072550.

Officers want to speak to this man

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”