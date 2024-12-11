CCTV images released after toolbox is stolen from large Aylesbury retail store

Police officers want to speak to these two

CCTV images linked to a theft at a retail store in Aylesbury, have been released by the police today (11 December).

A toolbox was stolen from Dunelm in Broadfields Retail Park on 22 October. Thames Valley Police has recorded the theft as taking place at around 1.30pm.

The box belonged to a staff member who was completing a shift at the home furnishings outlet. Thames Valley Police says the item is a large black hard case toolbox with wheels.

Investigating officer police constable Matthew Gillet, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the individuals pictured as they may have vital information to assist us with our enquiries.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online, quoting 43240509808.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”