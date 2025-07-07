Police officers want to speak to these men

CCTV images have been released in connection with a suspected theft committed at a supermarket in Buckinghamshire.

At around 3.15pm on June 6, a suspected theft took place at the Tesco store in Princes Risborough.

Thames Valley Police reports that a woman in her 70s paid for her shopping at the supermarket. But shortly after she received a notification on her phone of three failed PIN attempts on one of her bank cards at an ATM less than a mile away.

She cancelled her cards and no contactless payments had been attempted, the police force confirmed. At this point she realised that her purse was missing from her bag.

Police officers tracked the failed card attempts to a cashpoint outside the Co-operative store in Bell Street and the suspect was attempting to withdraw £250.

Thames Valley Police has released images of three men it would like to speak to in connection with the incident and is re-appealing to the public for information relating to the suspected offences.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Lucas, from the Buckinghamshire Priority Crime Team said: “I am today re-releasing an image of a man who I would like to speak to in connection with this incident, along with two new images of other men who may also have vital information that could assist this investigation.

“If you recognise any of the people in these images, or one of them is you, I would urge you to please contact us on 101 or online, quoting reference 43250279968.”