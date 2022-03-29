CCTV images released after man steals and uses debit card belonging to pensioner in Aylesbury

The two images released show men Thames Valley Police want to speak in connection to the mugging which took place in Aylesbury.

On 25 February this year, a woman in her 60s was stalked by a man who had just seen her use a debit card to purchase her shopping.

The man set off in pursuit of the woman at around 10:30am, she had just completed her shop at Tesco Broadfields in Aylesbury.

Police officers want to speak to these two

Crucially, police officers believe the man witnessed the woman key in her pin when paying at the supermarket.

To distract the victim, the man told her, that somebody had scratched her vehicle.

Reports suggest the man stole the woman’s debit card, while she was inspecting her car.

Later that day, two men used the stolen card at the Argos within Sainsbury’s Gatehouse, and withdrew a large amount of cash at a cashpoint.

PC Janine Daniel, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are releasing the images of these two men as we believe they may have information that could assist us with our investigation.

“If it is you pictured, or you recognise the men in the image, please get in touch.

“You can report information by calling 101 or visiting our website, quoting reference number 43220085681.