CCTV images released after man left hospitalised in gang assault outside nightclub popular with people from Aylesbury
Police officers believe the men pictured could have vital information on the attack at Winkers
CCTV images have been released in connection to a group attack, which left a man hospitalised, outside a Bucks nightclub on Saturday (28 August).
The Thames Valley Police believes that the men pictured could have vital information on this assault.
The attack took place at around 3.15am outside Winkers nightclub - popular with clubbers from Aylesbury - on Denham Lane in Chalfont St Peter.
A man in his 30s was targeted by a group of men, during the vicious assault they kicked and punched the victim’s head.
The offenders fled the scene in a taxi.
The victim sustained a broken eye socket, fractured nose and shattered cheek bone. He received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.
Investigating officer, PC Joshua Bedford, based at Amersham police station, said: “We are releasing the images of these men as we believe they may have information about this assault that could assist our investigation.
“I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.
“If you recognise these men, think one of them is you or have any information you can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210386674.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”