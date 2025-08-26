CCTV images released after man is hospitalised following Thame assault

Police officers want to speak to these men

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images in connection with an assault which took place in Thame where an individual required hospital treatment following the attack.

An assault took place on Pump Lane at around 2am on Saturday. Thames Valley Police has confirmed a man in his 20s was walking down the street when he was thrown to the floor multiple times and assaulted.

Thames Valley Police has also confirmed that the victim was taken to hospital and received treatment for a broken wrist and has since been discharged.

This afternoon, the police force released CCTV images containing two men who could have vital information regarding the attack.

Investigating officer, Specialist Investigator Pippa Sharman, said: “We are appealing for anyone who recognises the individuals in the images to please get in touch, as we believe they may have vital information about this assault.

“If you have any other information about this incident, please call 101 or make a report online, via our website, quoting reference 43250433069.

“Or if you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, who will take your information 100% anonymously.”