CCTV images released after man and boy are mugged at knifepoint in central Aylesbury

A boy and man were mugged by two thugs carrying knives in Aylesbury on April 29.

This morning (11 May), Thames Valley Police has released two images of men who could have vital information on the attack.

Police want to speak to these two

Police intelligence suggests at roughly 8pm, a 20-year-old man and 15-year-old boy, were approached by two males at the Friarage Passage from Bourbon Street heading towards Morrisons, adjacent to the bus station.

The offenders asked for a cigarette upon approach before pushing the older victim against the wall.

They threatened the 20-year-old, one man grabbed him by his bag and top.

These two could have vital information on the 'traumatising' mugging

While holding the man, the offender demanded the contents of the bag and his valuables.

When the older victim refused, the offender continuously threatened to stab the victim.

He brandished a kitchen knife from beneath his jacket.

It was at this point that the man handed over his bag.

At the same time, the younger victim was assaulted by the second offender, who was also armed, he had a knife concealed within his waistband.

The 15-year-old gave the man his Apple branded airpods and his bag which had money in it.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tom Booth of the Aylesbury Priority Crime Team said: “This was a frightening ordeal for both victims, and although thankfully not injured, were traumatised by the incident.

“I am releasing this CCTV image of two people who I believe may have vital information in this investigation.

“If you recognise either of these people, or you believe one of them is you, contact Thames Valley Police either online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220185058.